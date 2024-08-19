SBU Exposes Russian Spies Operating In Three Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized a Russian HUMINT consisting of active-duty and former law enforcement officers who had spied on Ukraine's defense forces and key critical infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

That's according to the SBU press center, Ukrinform reports.

The SBU noted that as a result of a special operation in Mykolaiv, two members of the enemy cell, detained in a raid, had been reporting to the FSB and GRU.

One of the detainees is a law enforcement officer, who since 2015 had been in contact with the supervisor of the spy ring, former serviceman of the disbanded“militia”, Andriy Shevchenko.

On Shevchenko's instructions, his asset based in Mykolaiv would gather sensitive data on the locations of military bases and deployment routes within the region.

The perpetrator had also been working to locate critical defense production facilities and find out about personnel reshuffles in law enforcement agencies.

To obtain intelligence, the traitor used his own official position, and exploited his colleagues who were unaware of his criminal intentions.

The ring supervisor engaged in the espionage work his father, also a former cop.

The latter is believed to have provided critical geolocation tips to the Russians who launched a second strike to destroy an energy infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The man was also tasked with searching for potential candidates for recruitment among former and active-duty law enforcers and military.

SBU counter-intelligence operatives detained the culprit as he was trying to flee toward temporarily occupied Crimea.

The inquiry established the cell's handlers: a chief of the GRU's 161st specialist training center and two operatives of the FSB office in Crimea.

The SBU neutralized a Russian intelligence network operating in three regions / Photo: SBU

The suspects have been charged under Art.111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code (treason committed under martial law). They are currently in custody, facing life imprisonment if found guilty in court.

Andriy Shevchenko has been charged in absentia, the report notes.

Comprehensive measures to bring all members of the intelligence network to justice are in progress.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU neutralized a network of Russian assets in Kherson who had been spying on Ukraine's military bases, deployment routes, and local administration officials.