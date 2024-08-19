Gold rises above USD2,500 on anticipations of Fed rate cut

(MENAFN) prices in spot transactions have soared to an unprecedented level, breaking through the USD2,500 per ounce barrier for the first time in history. This significant milestone was achieved on Friday when spot reached USD2,500.16 per ounce, surpassing the previous record set just last month. The surge in gold prices is being driven by growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to reduce interest rates, a move that is generally favorable for gold as it enhances the appeal of the precious metal, which does not yield any interest.



The catalyst for this latest rally in gold prices can be traced to disappointing data from the U.S. housing market, which has amplified expectations that the Federal Reserve may implement more aggressive interest rate cuts in the near future. Investors are interpreting the weak housing market report as a sign that the U.S. economy might require further monetary easing, leading to speculation that the Fed will move swiftly to lower rates more deeply. This anticipation of a more dovish monetary policy has bolstered demand for gold, which is often seen as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty.



As interest rates decline, the opportunity cost of holding gold diminishes, making it more attractive to investors seeking a store of value. The recent spike in gold prices reflects this dynamic, as the market adjusts to the prospect of a prolonged period of lower interest rates in the United States. With the Federal Reserve potentially on the verge of significant rate cuts, the outlook for gold remains strong, as lower rates typically drive investors towards assets like gold that can preserve wealth without the need for interest payments. This historic rise in gold prices underscores the metal's enduring appeal in the face of shifting economic conditions.



