One Person Killed In Enemy Air Strike On Bilopillia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of August 18, the Russian dropped a guided aerial bomb on Bilopillia, Sumy region, killing at least one person and injuring another one.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

“On the afternoon of August 18, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Bilopillia. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another one was injured,” the report says.

It is noted that the emergency rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the strike. There may be people under the rubble of buildings.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops carried out air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Vorozhba and Bilopillia in the Sumy region, injuring two people.