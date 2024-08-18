Nazaha Refers Ex-Minister To Public Prosecution
8/18/2024 3:05:12 PM
KUWAIT, August 18 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) referred on Sunday a former Minister to the Public Prosecution on suspicion of facilitating the embezzlement of public funds and causing harm to the state's finances.
Nazaha posted on the social media platform (X) vowing to continue efforts aiming to collect evidence and investigate all well-founded information at their disposal to fight corruption and protect public funds.
The anti-graft body expressed appreciation for whistleblowers who play a crucial role in providing the necessary information regarding corruption incidents.
Nazaha re-affirmed commitment to ensuring the highest levels of protection and confidentiality for these individuals, as mandated by law. (end)
