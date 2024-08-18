(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Falcon Auction Achieves Over $1.4 Million in Sales as Global Participation Grows

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) 2024, held in Saudi Arabia, has already surpassed $1.4 million in sales within its first 10 days. These remarkable figures include both auction transactions and direct purchases from the exhibition. Initially featuring participants from 16 countries, the event has now expanded to 18 nations, with 47 falcon breeding farms participating, as the Saudi Falcons Club continues to draw global interest.The ongoing IFBA, taking place at the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, just north of Riyadh, will run until August 24. The event features farms from multiple continents, with countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Uzbekistan, and more represented, including several nations with multiple breeders. Additionally, 13 Saudi falcon breeding farms are participating in the auction.The event has quickly earned the trust of falcon enthusiasts by offering a secure and reputable platform for buying and selling falcons. All transactions adhere to strict protocols set by the Saudi Falcons Club, including mandatory medical checks and official sales documentation.This auction, the largest of its kind globally, brings together the world's top falcon breeds and has become an international hub where falconers and breeders convene annually. It underscores the Saudi Falcons Club's commitment to preserving the rich cultural and historical heritage of falconry while supporting leading falcon breeding farms. The auction also plays a key role in establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global destination for falcons and falconers.The IFBA is open to visitors daily from 4 PM to 11 PM, with scheduled falcon presentations on the auction platform announced through the Saudi Falcons Club's social media channels.

