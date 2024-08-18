Hunting And Falconry Stamps Exhibition Kicks Off At Katara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) opened the "Hunting and Falconry Stamps" exhibition, coinciding with the Katara International Hunting and Falcons "Shail 2024", which will continue until the end of the Shail Exhibition on Sep. 14.

The exhibition includes a large collection of stamps that deal with falcons and hunting, most notably stamps dating back to the 1960s in Qatar, a stamp issued on the occasion of the National Day in 2016, and six postage stamps issued by the Arab Postal Stamp Museum in cooperation with the Al Gannas Association in 2022 celebrating the most beautiful and rarest falcons in the world, which had previously won the Al Mazayen Championship at the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi) in 2021, in addition to distinctive stamps about falcons from a number of countries around the world.

General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the exhibition is dedicated to displaying stamps that deal with hunting and falcons in many countries of the world, as it includes more than 300 distinctive stamps from Qatar and 25 countries around the world, especially from GCC states as well as from Arab, Asian and European countries, the United States of America and others, noting that the selection of these stamps that specialize in hunting came in conjunction with the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition, which will be launched on Sep. 10. It is the largest exhibition of hunting and falconry tools in the Middle East, he added.

Dr. Al Sulaiti praised the stamps on display, stressing that they are considered rare in this field, which shows that there are stamp enthusiasts in Qatar who keep rare and distinguished stamps, allowing visitors to the Shail Exhibition to enjoy this art at the Arab Postal Stamp Museum in Katara.

