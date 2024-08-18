(MENAFN) Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has leveled strong accusations against the United States, alleging that Washington is attempting to deflect responsibility for the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines onto Ukraine. The pipelines, crucial for transporting Russian gas to Europe, were severely damaged in an attack in September 2022. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, the sabotage was orchestrated by Ukrainian military leaders and businessmen.



John Kirby, a spokesperson for the United States National Security Council, chose not to comment on these claims, which has fueled further criticism from Moscow. Antonov denounced the United State's reluctance to address the allegations as indicative of a broader problem, accusing Washington of implicitly legitimizing terrorism. He argued that by failing to confront the issue directly, the United States is effectively condoning such acts and potentially encouraging similar future attacks.



The Wall Street Journal's report suggests that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the sabotage but attempted to cancel the operation after pressure from the CIA. However, by the time Zelensky sought to call it off, the sabotage team was already en route and could not be contacted. Antonov’s statements reflect Russia's growing frustration with the United States response, framing the situation as a serious diplomatic and security concern.

MENAFN18082024000045015687ID1108572484