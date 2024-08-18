US stock indices close higher as Wall Street sees gains

(MENAFN) At the close of trading yesterday, the main stock on Wall Street ended on a positive note, reflecting a favorable conclusion to the session. The Industrial Average, a significant gauge of the US stock market, rose by 96.70 points, or 0.2 percent, ending the day at 40,659.76 points. This gain indicates a steady performance in the face of varying market conditions, as the Dow continues to demonstrate resilience despite ongoing fluctuations in broader market trends.



In a similar vein, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, which encompasses a broad range of large-cap US stocks, also experienced an uptick. It advanced by 11.03 points, or 0.2 percent, closing at 5,554.25. This increase is a reflection of the prevailing positive sentiment within the market, contributing to the overall rise in equity values and suggesting a sustained optimistic outlook among investors.



Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index, known for its heavy concentration of technology stocks, saw an increment of 37.22 points, or 0.2 percent, bringing it to a closing value of 17,631.72. This modest rise highlights the ongoing strength and resilience within the technology sector, underscoring its contribution to the overall robustness observed across the major stock indices.



