Al Sadd Trounce Qatar SC For First Win Of Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Reigning champions Al Sadd registered their first victory of the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) season, thrashing Qatar SC 5-1 following a second-half onslaught at the Khalifa International yesterday.

Al Arabi and Al Wakrah remained without a win after both shared points following a pulsating 1-1 draw in other match yesterday.

Al Sadd, who were shocked by Al Shamal in their opening match, were leveled 1-1 at half-time after Qatar SC's Javier Martinez cancelled out Rafa Mujica's second-minute strike with a fine hit following a 14th minute corner.

Al Sadd completely looked a different side after the break as they regained the lead with a stunning goal from Mohammed Waad, who smashed a powerful shot into the right corner from around 20 yards outside the box in 48th minute.

The Wolves continued to hunt for goals and extended their lead six minutes later with Boualem Khoukhi netting their third goal with a left-footed strike after Hashim Ali's superb cross from the left.

Mujica completed his brace picking a brilliant through pass from substitute Yusuf Abdurisag as he broke into the penalty area to beat goalkeeper Motasem Albustami with a powerful hit from a close range, two minutes before time.

An own-goal by Moattaz Bostami in the fifth minute of stoppage time wrapped up a dominant victory for the defending champions.

“We could have taken a comfortable lead in the first half but we missed some good opportunities. We were better in the second half and availed our chances well,” Al Sadd coach Felix Sanchez said after the win.

“I am happy with the victory and I am even happier for the players after achieving the first win this season, which I also dedicate to the Al Sadd fans, who supported us a lot during the match,” he added.

At Al Thumama Stadium yesterday, Al Arabi's Omar Al Somah headed home the equaliser in 77th minute after Lucas Mendes headed Al Wakrah ahead in 58th minute following a corner. It was second straight draws for both the sides.

Today, Al Khor will meet Al Shahania at Al Bayt Stadium with both the teams hoping to earn their first win after playing goalless draws against Al Gharafa and Al Arabi respectively.

The second match will pit Al Gharafa against Al Ahli at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Al Gharafa will return to action after their win over UAE's Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League play-off with coach Pedro Martins saying his players are confident after a hard-fought victory.

“The players are ready for the match against Al Ahli and they are really in good condition, as the level of confidence has increased and this is good for us,” said Martins.