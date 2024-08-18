Qatar Welcomes Sudan's Decision To Open Crossing For Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar has welcomed the decision of the Transitional Council in Sudan to open the Adre border crossing with Chad to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to citizens affected by the war.

The of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement on Friday, Qatar's hope that the decision will contribute to facilitating and accelerating the flow of aid to those in need in Darfur, and its hope that all parties will work to provide protection for humanitarian workers.

The Ministry reiterated Qatar's support for the brotherly Sudanese people, and stressed its firm position in support of Sudan's unity, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.