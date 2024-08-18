No Russian Warships Spotted Off Ukraine's Coasts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia currently has no naval vessels on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy Command, Ukrinform reports.

"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," reads a report as of 6:00 on Sunday, August 18.

In the Mediterranean Sea, a single Russian warship is deployed carrying no Kalibr missiles, the report adds.

As part of the monitoring of Russian commercial navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Navy Command says five vessels crossed into the Black Sea, including four that moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait. Nine ships crossed into the Sea of ​​Azov, of which two came from the Bosphorus Strait.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia intends to ban commercial navigation in part of the Black Sea off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea.