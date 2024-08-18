No Russian Warships Spotted Off Ukraine's Coasts
Date
8/18/2024 3:06:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia currently has no naval vessels on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy Command, Ukrinform reports.
"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," reads a report as of 6:00 on Sunday, August 18.
In the Mediterranean Sea, a single Russian warship is deployed carrying no Kalibr missiles, the report adds.
Read also:
Invaders plan to build another landfill in Crimea
- National Resistance Center
As part of the monitoring of Russian commercial navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Navy Command says five vessels crossed into the Black Sea, including four that moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait. Nine ships crossed into the Sea of Azov, of which two came from the Bosphorus Strait.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia intends to ban commercial navigation in part of the Black Sea off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea.
MENAFN18082024000193011044ID1108571843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.