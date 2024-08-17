Kuwait Basketball Team To U15 GBA Cup Semifinal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team defeated Saudi Arabia's 60-46 in the U15 Gulf Association (GBA) Cup (Qatar 2024), being hosted by Doha, on Saturday.

The win put the Kuwait team atop of Group A and qualified them to the semifinal of the championship.

They will face Qatar who came second on the rankings of Group B in the semifinal on Sunday.

Bahrain who defeated Qatar 96-63 secured the top place of Group B and will face Saudi Arabia in the semifinal tomorrow.

Head of the Kuwaiti mission to the championship Owaid Al-Anzi hailed the victories against the UAE yesterday and against Qatar today as a great and early incentive for the Kuwaiti team to make outstanding achievement in the ongoing championship and future regional and international events.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Qatari Basketball Association to set the stage for the championship in collaboration with the GBA. (end)

