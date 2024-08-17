عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanon's Main Power Plant Out Of Fuel, Power Shutdown


8/17/2024 3:05:13 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Lebanon Public Institution for Electricity "Electricite du Liban" (EDL) announced on Saturday that the last remaining production unit of the Zahrani Power plant was forcibly shut down due to the complete depletion of the plant's gas oil reserves.
In a press release, the Institute said "this led to a total blackout across all Lebanese territories, including essential facilities such as the airport, ports, water pumps, sewage systems, and prisons,".
"The institution will restart the units that were forcibly taken offline once it secures a supply of gas oil, and electricity will then be gradually restored to its previous levels," it further confirmed.
The EDL added that they will inform citizens of any updates regarding the power supply through subsequent statements on the matter. (end)
ayb


MENAFN17082024000071011013ID1108570898


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search