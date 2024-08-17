Lebanon's Main Power Plant Out Of Fuel, Power Shutdown

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Lebanon Public Institution for Electricity "Electricite du Liban" (EDL) announced on Saturday that the last remaining production unit of the Zahrani Power was forcibly shut down due to the complete depletion of the plant's oil reserves.

In a press release, the Institute said "this led to a total blackout across all Lebanese territories, including essential facilities such as the airport, ports, water pumps, sewage systems, and prisons,".

"The institution will restart the units that were forcibly taken offline once it secures a of gas oil, and electricity will then be gradually restored to its previous levels," it further confirmed.

The EDL added that they will inform citizens of any updates regarding the power supply through subsequent statements on the matter. (end)

