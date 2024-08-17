Udaipur Violence: Accused Student's House On 'Forest Land' Razed With Bulldozer

(MENAFN- IANS) Udaipur, Aug 17 (IANS) The Udaipur Municipal Corporation on Saturday razed the house of a Class X student accused of attacking his classmate with a knife on Friday, triggering violence in the city.

The house, which was reportedly built on forest land, was evacuated and the electricity connection was also snapped before the demolition process officials said. The demolition drive began at around 12 noon after the Municipal Corporation and the Forest Department pasted a notice on the house.

Forest Department officials said the house was constructed illegally on land owned by the department. According to the municipal officials, there were three rooms, one kitchen and one shop in the basement, which have been demolished. The entire drive was monitored using drones.

Forest Department sources said a notice was sent to remove the 'encroachment' six months ago, but the family did not pay heed to it.

On Friday, violence broke out in the city after a Class X student was attacked with a knife by his classmate at a government school. Nearly half-a-dozen cars were set on fire by an angry mob while incidents of stone pelting were also reported from certain parts of the city.

As per reports, the students were from different communities which led to tension in the city.

After incidents of arson, a large police force was deployed which had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the agitating crowd in some parts of the city. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha (BNSS) was also imposed.

District Education Officer Lokesh Bharti confirmed that two classmates, both aged 15 years, at a government school in the Bhatiyani Chauhatta area got into a fight during post-lunch hours following which one student stabbed the other on the thigh with a knife..

Meanwhile, doctors at the MB Hospital confirmed on Saturday that the condition of the injured student is stable.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has sent a team of specialist doctors to Udaipur for the treatment of the injured student, which includes a neuro physician, neuro surgeon, nephrologist, and other specialists.