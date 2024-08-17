Sheikh Mohammed Announces 2 New Dubai Councils

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 9:33 PM

Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 9:59 PM

A new executive council will formed for the emirate of Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.

The council will be headed by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid and his deputies Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed.

There will also be a strategic affairs council headed by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the formation of the councils will "raise the quality of life in the city."

ALSO READ:

Dubai strides into the future with groundbreaking expansion plans for historic football stadiums

UAE real estate yields likely remain strong, study shows