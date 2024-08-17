Oil Prices Fall Amid Global Demand Concerns And Mixed Economic Signals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last Friday marked a downturn for global oil prices, with declines of over 1% for major benchmarks, reflecting deepening concerns over the strength of global demand.



Despite a week that started strong, the losses wiped out earlier gains, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and retreating from their highest prices since July.



On the trading floor, WTI for September delivery decreased by 1.93%, closing at $76.65 per barrel, while October Brent slipped 1.68%, ending at $79.68 per barrel.



These movements underscored a week of conflicting cues from economic data and central bank comments, which influenced market sentiments heavily.



Austan Goolsbee, President of the Chicago Federal Reserve, voiced concerns about a potential U.S. recession. He emphasized the need for the Fed to proceed cautiously in light of rising unemployment rates.







His remarks resonated through the oil markets , amplifying concerns about a slowdown in global demand. This potential slowdown could outpace any positive economic indicators.



Financial analysts from TD Securities and Commerzbank highlighted the investor reaction to these mixed signals. The former noted a trend of investors pulling out of long positions in anticipation of further declines.



The latter adjusted their projections for Brent crude to $85 per barrel by the end of 2024, considering ongoing geopolitical risks and OPEC 's production strategies.



This week also saw downward revisions in global oil demand forecasts from both OPEC and the International Energy Agency.



These adjustments paint a cautious picture of the oil market's trajectory amid evolving economic landscapes and market volatility.



These adjustments and market reactions encapsulate the broader narrative of an oil market at a crossroads. It is grappling with external economic pressures and internal supply dynamics.

