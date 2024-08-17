Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the decision of Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council to reopen Adri border crossing to humanitarian aid.
DOHA -- Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators hold "constructive talks" on a Gaza ceasefire deal in positive atmospheres in Doha.
WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden directs his negotiating team to put forward the comprehensive bridging proposal for a final agreement on a ceasefire-hostage deal.
NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appeals for the warring parties in Gaza to lay down their arms and allow for a vaccination campaign against polio. (end) gb
