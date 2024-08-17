(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) FARI Solutions Presents Chain Reaction: A Convergence of Innovation in tech and finance in Baku

London, UK, 16th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , FARI Solutions is excited to announce Chain Reaction , a pioneering series that brings together the cutting-edge worlds of web 3 and advanced technologies. Set against the dynamic backdrop of Baku, Azerbaijan, this event will unfold from September 10 – 11, 2024 .







Binance, the leading blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume is powering Chain Reaction 2024. The conference is a melting pot of innovation, where the sharpest minds in web3, crypto, AI and blockchain will converge to push boundaries, share groundbreaking ideas and set new directions for the future. As the globe's foremost experts, innovators and thought leaders assemble, we extend an invitation for you to join this transformative experience.

Rachel Conlan and Vishal Sacheendran, the Global Chief Marketing Officer and Global Head of Regional Markets of Binance, respectively will be speaking at the conference. Alongside Ministers and government officials such as Inara Valiyeva, Chairwoman, Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director, Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Azerbaijan, Dr. Angelika Layr, Deputy Director, Office for Financial Market Innovation & Digitalisation, Liechtenstein, and from Barings, Vodafone, Syz Group, Beincrypto, Jadwa Investment, Dow Jones, EY, Deloitte, among many more.

Chain Reaction 2024 powered by Binance coincides with the high-energy atmosphere of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, guaranteeing unmatched exposure and engagement. Partners will have a unique platform to showcase their brands to a diverse audience, while attendees will benefit from exclusive access to industry pioneers and immersive, hands-on workshops.

We call on tech enthusiasts, crypto innovators, and industry newcomers to seize this unparalleled opportunity. Immerse yourself in market-defining discussions, engage with visionaries and explore the developments that are shaping tomorrow's digital economy.

In a world where decentralized finance (DeFi) is revolutionizing the economic landscape, Chain Reaction 2024 powered by Binance is the nexus for learning, networking, and growth. Dive into transformative concepts surrounding cryptocurrencies, web3 development, and tokenized assets. Participate in critical discussions on sustainability and the evolving future of consensus protocols like Bitcoin's proof-of-work.

Secure your spot at the forefront of the web3 revolution. Visit our website for more information:

Join us. Innovate. Network. Transform.

Chain Reaction 2024 powered by Binance – Where today's innovations become tomorrow's technologies.