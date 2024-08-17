EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Successful first Annual General Meeting of Circus SE: approve all items on the agenda

Successful first Annual General Meeting of Circus SE: Shareholders approve all items on the agenda



Hamburg, August 16, 2024 –

Circus Group (Xetra: CA1 ) held this year's Annual General Meeting today, August 16, 2024. A total of 67.18 percent of the share capital was represented at the meeting in Hamburg. There were eight items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders expressed their confidence in the Managing Director and the Board of Directors for the 2023 financial year and approved all of the proposed resolutions by a large majority.



In his speech, Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and founder of Circus Group, highlighted the significant progress made on a strategic, operational, and financial level. The company has achieved a number of milestones, creating a solid foundation for future growth in the food service market.



"We are in an excellent position to provide the food service industry with innovative automation solutions that effectively address both the shortage of skilled labor and rising costs. Our clear goal is to begin commercialization in 2025 and accelerate commercial deployment in 2026, further strengthening our position as a global innovation leader. In 2024 and beyond, we will focus on further optimizing our integrated food tech solutions and advancing the mass production of our CA-1 cooking robot," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and founder of Circus Group.



The detailed voting results of today's Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report 2023 are available in the Investor Relations section of Circus SE at circus-group/annual-general-meeting .



About Circus Group:

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1 ) is the leading AI robotics company, specialising in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world's first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering and food service across four locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.



ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35



