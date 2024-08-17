(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Petromin Express with the 2023 Saudi Arabian Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Delivering Futuristic and Highly Tailored Automotive Products and Services

Petromin Express is revolutionizing the automotive quick services through its tailored automotive products and services, pioneering strategies, and sustainable practices with a deeply customer-centric mindset.

SAN ANTONIO – February 8, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently researched the automotive quick services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Petromin Express with the 2023 Saudi Arabian Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Petromin is a global leading Saudi Arabian organization that offers innovative, sustainable, and reliable automotive services in over 40 countries.

Petromin capitalizes on the tremendous growth opportunities in the automotive quick services industry by leveraging a rich portfolio of services and products. These services include Petromin Express, a trusted quick service center offering a wide range of high-quality vehicle care solutions and superior customer care. Alongside the automotive quick service business, Petromin's verticals span the entire automotive customer journey, including car maintenance, authorized dealerships, fleet management services, service stations, automotive oils and lubricants, automotive aftermarket parts, used vehicle services, and electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The company works closely with regulators to implement a robust governance framework and ensure the strictest compliance with relevant legislation in the markets in which it operates. This strategy allows the company to grow in dozens of markets and increase its customer base exponentially.

“The company serves over 12,000 customers daily at its automotive quick service stations. Petromin is dedicated to delivering high service standards through trust and convenience to maintain customer satisfaction and its brand equity,” said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Petromin Express has an outstanding multi-level customer relationship management process, with its customer satisfaction department regularly collecting customer feedback to identify areas for improvement and resolve any post-service complaints. The company is fully committed to delivering world-class customer experience and solves all issues within 24 hours, improving its high customer satisfaction rates even more. This unwavering customer-centric approach has enabled Petromin Express to establish itself as a reliable and trusted provider of quick automotive services.

Additionally, through market research, Petromin consistently innovates and develops new services to continue meeting its customers' ever-evolving needs and offering optimal performance. In the next few years, Petromin plans to expand its cost-effective business model in the Indian, Malaysian, and North African markets, consolidating its leading position in the industry and significantly expanding its operations.

“Petromin's primary mission is to offer tailored automotive products and services, identifying and fulfilling customer needs since its inception. Continuous efforts to establish an extensive Petromin Express station network facilitate its goal of providing convenient, comprehensive, and trusted quick automotive services,” noted Vitali Bielski, Growth Advisor, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. Continuous efforts to establish an extensive Petromin Express station network facilitate its goal of providing convenient, comprehensive, and trusted quick automotive care solutions.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Petromin Express

National Car Maintenance Company (NCMC), a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, strategically orchestrates a holistic array of automotive services, meticulously tailored to span the entire spectrum of the customer journey. Its division, Petromin Express, is renowned for its quick vehicle care solutions, leveraging an extensive network to offer unparalleled service quality and technical innovation. With a commitment to operational excellence and a pioneering approach to automotive care, Petromin Express enhances the vehicle ownership experience, affirming its leadership and innovating within the automotive service industry.

