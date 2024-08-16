Cast And Crew Of Feature Film“DECAY” Engage With Students At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The team behind the much-anticipated feature film“DECAY” visited Marwah Studios, invited by the Asian Academy of & Television (AAFT), for an insightful interaction with the students of the School of Cinema. This engaging event provided an invaluable opportunity for the students to gain insights from seasoned professionals in the film industry.



The event featured prominent figures from the“DECAY” team, including Composer Bhavya Dwivedi, Naimun Khan, and Pratik Radder, Writer, Director, and Producer Aditya Chowdhury, and Ashish K. Singh the Founder – General Secretary of New Delhi Film Foundation jointly organized the program. The event commenced with the screening of“DECAY,” allowing students to appreciate the film in its entirety and form the basis for the subsequent discussion.



Following the screening, the students engaged in a lively Q&A session with the film's cast and crew. This interaction provided a platform for students to explore various aspects of filmmaking, from music composition and acting to writing and directing. The open dialogue aimed to inspire and educate the aspiring filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts in attendance.



In recognition of their contributions to the film industry and their willingness to share their knowledge, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, honored the unit members by presenting them with life memberships to the International Film and Television Club of Marwah Studios. This prestigious recognition underscores Marwah Studios' commitment to fostering a collaborative and educational environment within the film and television industry.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude, stating,“It is our privilege to host such talented individuals at Marwah Studios. Their interaction with our students is not only educational but also deeply inspiring. We are honored to welcome them into our International Film and Television Club family.”



The event concluded with a group photo and a networking session, leaving students and guests alike with a sense of excitement and inspiration for the future of cinema.



