Only With Diplomacy Can We Deliver Long-Term Peace

For months , the Middle East has been teetering on the brink of full-scale conflict. None of us can know precisely how close we are to falling into the abyss of all-out war. But everyone recognises that this is a critical moment for the stability of the entire region. And that the risk of things spiralling out of control has been growing sharply.

The new British is doing all it can to push for de-escalation. At the end of my first full week in office, I travelled to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Ramallah , meeting Israeli and Palestinian leaders and communities. British Defence Secretary, John Healey, and I made a joint visit to Qatar and Lebanon.

Our message to counterparts in the region and beyond has been simple. A widening of the conflict is in nobody's interest – least of all civilians on all sides. Britain is committed to getting behind a diplomatic solution so that together, we can ease the current tensions.

This week, there has been a renewed push for precisely such a diplomatic solution, starting with a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. Such a deal is absolutely critical. Britain and our European partners welcome the efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the United States: there is no more time to lose. The fighting must stop – now. All the hostages still cruelly detained by Hamas must be released – now. Urgent delivery of unfettered aid into Gaza needs to start – now.

All sides must seize this opportunity to open a pathway towards a lasting solution. That requires restraint. Iran and Iranian-aligned groups must refrain from attacks that would jeopardize this. We cannot risk further delay.

Of course, a ceasefire is just a first step on the path to long-term peace. The UK will play a full diplomatic role in seizing the opportunity for momentum towards a two-state solution, creating safety, security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

At the same time, we must support a sovereign Lebanon with strong state institutions. The Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces have a critical role to play in Lebanon's future, and we continue to back them with training and equipment. Investing in Lebanese institutions like these will maintain the country's stability and reduce the threat of terrorism in Lebanon and the wider region.

And we urge Israel and Lebanon to engage with the US-led discussions to reach a political settlement and resolve their disagreements diplomatically. UN Security Council Resolution 1701 remains the basis for a long-term solution. It calls for the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon. For no foreign forces in Lebanon without its government's consent. And for no armed forces other than UN and Lebanese government troops south of the Litani river near the border with Israel.

While diplomatic efforts intensify, the UK continues to offer extensive humanitarian support. Our new government has restarted funding for UNRWA, the UN agency whose life-saving aid is most critical for Palestinians in Gaza and the wider region. We have announced new funding for UK-Med field hospitals in Gaza and UNICEF's efforts to give food, water and essential services to vulnerable Palestinian families.

And I will continue to speak out over actions which make a diplomatic solution more difficult. The deaths of civilians at Madjal Shams were appalling – Hizballah and Hamas must both cease their rocket strikes, which only make a ceasefire less likely. And Israel must comply with international humanitarian law – the loss of life at the al-Tabeen school was also a tragedy.

The Israeli government should retract and condemn Minister Smotrich's recent remarks – international law is clear that the deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime. An Israeli government minister praying at the holy sites at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound was also inflammatory – we oppose unilateral action in Jerusalem absent a final status settlement.

At a time of such serious tension, our guiding star is diplomacy. Only with diplomacy can we end the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence. Only with diplomacy can we deliver long-term peace and security for all.

