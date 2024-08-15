Burkina Faso Has Its Own Atomic Energy Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The of Burkina Faso, chaired by President Ibrahim Traore, has adopted a on the establishment of an atomic energy agency in the country, Azernews reports.

The document defines the provisions concerning the competence and rules of operation of the Burkini Atomic Agency (BAAE).

According to Traore, the creation of the BAAE "will ensure the energy independence of Burkina Faso, the industrialization of the country and facilitate access to electricity throughout the country."

At the end of July this year, the Government of Burkina Faso adopted a bill granting privileges and immunities to experts and officials of the IAEA, whom the country will receive during the construction of its nuclear power plant.

According to BIA, Burkina Faso plans to build a nuclear power plant by 2030 to meet the growing demand for electricity, which is expected to triple in a few years.