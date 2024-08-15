Burkina Faso Has Its Own Atomic Energy Agency
By Alimat Aliyeva
The government of Burkina Faso, chaired by President Ibrahim
Traore, has adopted a resolution on the establishment of an atomic
The document defines the provisions concerning the competence
and rules of operation of the Burkini Atomic energy Agency
(BAAE).
According to Traore, the creation of the BAAE "will ensure the
energy independence of Burkina Faso, the industrialization of the
country and facilitate access to electricity throughout the
country."
At the end of July this year, the Government of Burkina Faso
adopted a bill granting privileges and immunities to experts and
officials of the IAEA, whom the country will receive during the
construction of its nuclear power plant.
According to BIA, Burkina Faso plans to build a nuclear power
plant by 2030 to meet the growing demand for electricity, which is
expected to triple in a few years.
