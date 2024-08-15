BODY20 Earns No. 205 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Boutique EMS Franchise Continues to Rise Up Ranks Following Impressive Growth

Inc. Magazine revealed today that BODY20 , the category-leading Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness franchise, ranks No. 205 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, surpassing their previous ranking of No. 292. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Being ranked in the top five percent of the Inc. 5000 is a huge honor for BODY20, representing one-on-one, personalized EMS-based fitness in an incredible way on this distinguished list," said Jay Galluzzo, CEO of BODY20. "BODY20 would not be where it is without the commitment and efforts of our franchisees and their incredible studio teams, and the community of BODY20 members across the country. We are honored to be at the forefront of science-based, premium personal performance training and we look forward to bringing BODY20 to new markets."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Leading to this formidable accomplishment is the immense growth that BODY20 experienced throughout 2023 and has continued through 2024. The company recently opened studios in South Carolina, Utah, and Minnesota, among others, will expand into new markets such as Tennessee, Missouri, and Pennsylvania following their recent milestone of 330 signed franchise agreements."

BODY20 is the largest EMS fitness franchise in America that offers the ultimate one-of-a-kind training experience. At a first private session, guests will take a complimentary BODY20 bio-impedance measurement using best-in-class technology to provide a body composition assessment, discuss their wellness goals and get fitted into an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit. During the 20-minute training session, a certified BODY20 Coach guides them through a customized 1-on-1 strength program, giving their body more than 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

The technology-based fitness brand offers serious benefits repeatedly reported by current members to include increased muscle tone, weight loss, and overall improved core strength all with minimal strain on the musculoskeletal system. To learn more about BODY20, as well as franchising opportunities, visit .

About BODY20:

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise that leverages technology through the use of an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout and help unlock their full potential. BODY20 offers a 20-minute one-on-one workout with a certified BODY20 Coach that guides you through customized strength and cardio programs, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any use of traditional gym equipment. BODY20's goal is to in just 20 minutes per week, materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week for each and every member. To learn more about BODY20 and its franchise opportunities, visit: .

