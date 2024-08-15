Kraftcpas Names Chris Hight Chief Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Vic Alexander, who led the firm as chief manager since 1993, transitions to

an of-counsel role

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftCPAs

today announced the appointment of Chris Hight as chief manager. He succeeds Vic Alexander, who will transition to an of-counsel role beginning November 1, 2025, after 43 years with the firm, including 31 years as chief manager.

Alexander will continue his litigation work through Kraft Analytics, an affiliate of KraftCPAs that focuses on valuation, forensics, and transaction advisory services.

Hight will step into his new role on November 1, 2024, following his tenure as member-in-charge of the KraftCPAs assurance services department and nearly 20 years of distinguished service.

"This announcement is the culmination of our firm's succession planning process and comes at an opportune time as Kraft is performing at its best and poised for continued growth in Tennessee and beyond," said Alexander. "The firm's members and I are confident that Chris is the right leader to sustain and build upon our momentum. He embodies our core values and has shown unparalleled commitment to the success of our team and clients over the past 20 years."

During Alexander's executive leadership, KraftCPAs saw significant growth, expanded its footprint across Tennessee with acquisitions in Lebanon and Chattanooga, and solidified its reputation as a trusted advisor capable of handling complex situations for its clients. He upheld the values and vision of Joe Kraft, the firm's founder, by deepening the firm's community involvement and serving on the boards of numerous organizations, including Legal Aid Society advisory board, Tennessee Justice Center board, Center for Nonprofit Management board, Youth About Business national board, Ascension Saint Thomas' finance committee, Nashville State Community College's foundation board, and university accounting and business school advisory boards, among many others.

Today, over 60 KraftCPAs employees serve on nonprofit boards, reflecting the firm's commitment to community service. Under Alexander's leadership, KraftCPAs has received numerous awards for its workplace culture, innovation, and the high caliber of its client work from prestigious organizations such as Accounting Today, the Nashville Business Journal, the Better Business Bureau, the American Institute of CPAs, and the Tennessee Society of CPAs.

"This planned succession ensures a seamless transition of leadership, providing continuity and stability for our team and clients while upholding our legacy of being a relationship-first firm," added

Alexander. "Chris' deep institutional knowledge and extensive network of relationships make him well-equipped to lead KraftCPAs into the future."

Hight joined KraftCPAs in 2004 and has held various leadership positions across the firm.

He was most recently

member-in-charge of the assurance services department and served as practice leader for the firm's manufacturing/wholesale/distribution (MWD) industry team and the firm's employee benefits plan team.

Prior to joining KraftCPAs, Hight was senior vice president and CFO of a cellular tower company, where he supervised the acquisition of the company in a transaction worth nearly $100 million. He also worked as an audit manager for a national accounting firm, managing public and private company audits. Hight earned his master's and bachelor's degrees from Tennessee Tech University and previously served on the university's College of Business Advisory Board.

"I am honored to serve as KraftCPAs' next chief manager and continue building a firm known for its exceptional culture, community investment, and high-quality relationships," said Hight. "Vic's leadership has been invaluable in growing our firm while maintaining its autonomy. I look forward to carrying the torch and furthering our reputation as the region's go-to, full-service accounting firm that can meet every client's needs."



About KraftCPAs PLLC

KraftCPAs PLLC is one of Tennessee's largest independent CPA firms with,

more than 250 team members across offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, and Lebanon. In conjunction with its affiliate companies - Kraft Analytics, Kraft Asset Management, Kraft Healthcare Consulting, and Kraft Technology Group -

the firm provides an extensive range of services and solutions for businesses, organizations, families, and individuals. To learn more, visit

Media Contact

Debbie Gray

Marketing Director

[email protected]

615-242-7351

SOURCE KraftCPAs PLLC