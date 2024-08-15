Dodge Continues Brotherhood Of Muscle Month With Woodward Cruise Display

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Dodge Direct Connection fan display set for Saturday, August 17 at annual Woodward event in metro Detroit

Featured Dodge will include the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona , which made its worldwide public debut at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event, August

10

Direct Connection performance parts, including Direct Connection crate engines, will be on display For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge or DodgeGarage

Dodge continues to make August its Brotherhood of Muscle month with a full Dodge Direct Connection fan display set for Saturday, August 17 at the annual Woodward Cruise event in metro Detroit. Featured Dodge vehicles will include the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona.

Dodge continues to make August its Brotherhood of Muscle month, following hot on the heels of a successful

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge horsepower festival with a full Dodge Direct Connection fan display set for Saturday, August 17 at the annual Woodward Cruise event in metro Detroit.

Dodge is partnering with the Modern Street

HEMI® Shootout car club for the fourth consecutive year to host a display on famed Woodward Avenue. Featured Dodge vehicles will include the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona , which made its worldwide public debut at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event. Representing the next generation of Dodge muscle, the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack.

The

Dodge Hornet R/T , which delivers 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, will also be on display. The Hornet R/T includes a PowerShot performance feature that provides a jolt of 30 horsepower and shaves 1.5 seconds off normal 0 to 60 mph times by boosting horsepower and acceleration using 15-second bursts of extra power deployed by the battery and electric motor, making it the quickest and most powerful utility vehicle in the segment.

Direct Connection performance parts, including the new Direct Connection HurriCrate engine revealed during Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, will also be on exhibit. The Dodge Direct Connection display at the annual Woodward Cruise event will be located at St. George Greek Orthodox Church just north of East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.

For more information on the Dodge brand, visit

Dodge or DodgeGarage .

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger

SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge

Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global

automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

