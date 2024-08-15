Connectwise Announces Support For Msps In Achieving Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Compliance Requirements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of managed service providers (MSPs), today announced its commitment to supporting partners in achieving Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance requirements. With a deep understanding of the industry's evolving needs, ConnectWise is dedicated to empowering its partners and helping them navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity.

As and regulatory changes continue to shape the landscape, ConnectWise recognizes the importance of staying ahead and assisting MSPs in navigating these challenges. The CMMC framework, initially introduced by the federal government, is expected to extend to state/local government and the commercial space. ConnectWise understands the impact of CMMC on MSPs serving the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and acknowledges the preference for adopting solutions that meet CMMC requirements rather than managing separate solutions.

To ensure the success of its partners and the larger IT Nation community, ConnectWise will adopt a staged adherence strategy through:



Achieving CMMC Level 2 Compliance: By 2025, ConnectWise aims to achieve CMMC Level 2 compliance. The initial launch will take place in an isolated AWS Commercial hosting environment, separate from existing environments. ConnectWise will apply the necessary training and controls to meet Level 2 requirements. This will also enable the company to better guide partners through the compliance process.

Hosting in Government Community Cloud : Following Level 2 compliance, the company will evaluate Level 3 requirements and potential hosting in Government Community Cloud (GCC) environments. Making ConnectWise's CMMC portfolio hosted and available : With our hosted solution across the company's solutions, MSPs can easily access and leverage our CMMC-compliant products, empowering them to navigate the complexities of CMMC Level 2 with confidence. The company aims to support partners in safeguarding their clients' data and building a stronger cybersecurity ecosystem together.



"We understand the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's rapidly evolving landscape, and we are fully committed to supporting our partners in meeting the rigorous compliance requirements of CMMC Level 2,” said Patrick Beggs, CISO at ConnectWise.“By providing comprehensive solutions and guidance, we aim to empower MSPs to navigate these challenges with confidence and ensure the security of their clients' data. Together, we can build a stronger and more resilient cybersecurity ecosystem."

Partners considering a move to the unique hosting environment designed to support CMMC requirements should anticipate potential impacts and consider leveraging a company like ConnectWise to address various elements such as data migration, configuration and setup changes, functionality adjustments, additional security considerations, license costs, and integration availability.

ConnectWise remains dedicated to supporting its partners through this transition and will provide ongoing updates as the CMMC requirements become publicly available. The company's commitment to its partners' success drives its efforts to deliver compliant solutions and empower MSPs to thrive in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

