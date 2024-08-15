The Most Rewarding Sportsbook Comes To The Pelican State

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fanatics Sportsbook Debuts Today in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook today in Louisiana. In partnership with Boomtown Casino & Hotel, sports fans living in and visiting Louisiana will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. The Fanatics Sportsbook is now available in twenty-two states and approximately 95% of the addressable sports bettor in the U.S.









The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is rewarding loyalty 10x more than the leading sportsbooks.* Some of the exciting new features include:



Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

FanCash: Get up to 10% FanCash back on bets, win or lose. The bigger the odds, the bigger your FanCash rewards. You can spend FanCash on jerseys, hats, bonus bets, and more.

Discover: Get everything a customer cares about including marquee games, key stats and trending bets delivered straight to the Discover feed.

Search: Find promos, bets, and trending topics all from the advanced search functionality. Bet directly from the search results and spend time enjoying the game, not looking for a bet.

Your Place for Parlays: Fanatics Sportsbook is the place to go for parlays with a robust parlay offering that includes Pre-Game and In-Game Same Game Parlay markets, the ability to stack your Same Game Parlays and pre-built Same Game Parlays to save time. Expanded Streaming: After placing a wager, Fanatics Sportsbook customers can now stream football, hockey and tennis events directly in the app.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center , and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook and on Instagram @FanaticsSportsbook .

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

* Based on the FanCash earned from an average of Fanatics Sportsbook customers' bets between March-May 2024 compared to the loyalty programs of the top 2 sportsbooks by market share.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at