AI-Powered Iiot Platform BEET To Attend VW Tech Day 2024

- Mike Minelli, President and CEO of BEETSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BEET , the global industrial IoT leading the charge in intelligent manufacturing, will be attending VW Tech Day on August 21, 2024, in Chattanooga, TN at the VW Center. They will feature BEET Core 5.0 with generative AI (GenAI), an AI-empowered process platform with advanced analytics powered by Cloud's Gemini models.BEET Core 5.0 simplifies complex manufacturing data into something everyone can understand and helps manufacturers' worker productivity, increases overall equipment effectiveness and throughput, builds resilience against disruptions through proactive response features, and more.Key features of the platform include:BEET Bot: BEET's GenAI co-pilot provides users with real-time operational insights and generates reports in seconds. Users interact with the tool by asking questions in natural language. BEET Bot processes these queries, analyzes data from the shop floor, and returns accurate insights. The solution also generates tabular and chart data for easy interpretation.Home Page Dashboard: BEET's highly customizable and interactive Home Page Dashboard enables real-time monitoring and data visualization, providing a single pane of glass for your operations. Users can organize their live view with customizable tabs and widgets and visualize live shift data.Conditional Alerts: This feature allows users to set up automated notifications based on specific criteria, enabling a proactive response to important events. Alerts can be configured to appear as system notifications within the BEET Core 5.0 interface and/or delivered as text messages and emails."We're excited to attend the VW Tech Day 2024 to share more about BEET Core 5.0 and its transformative potential for manufacturers. AI in manufacturing is limitless but, as is the case with all technologies, organizations must be strategic when adopting new solutions, so we look forward to a candid discussion about how to prepare for the revolutionary impact of generative AI and how BEET Core 5.0 can help,” said Mike Minelli, President and CEO of BEET.BEET Core 5.0, now available in on-premise and cloud implementations, is changing the way manufacturers measure key performance indicators (KPIs) such as OEE and throughput. BEET customers average a 5% and 15% improvement in OEE and throughput, respectively, within 30 days, to deliver 100% return on investment.Visit beet to learn more.About BEET:BEET Inc., headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. Established in 2011, BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, a Google Cloud partner, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley's Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.

