Rentredi Wins Third Consecutive Tenant Portal Of The Year Designation

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software, has been named the "Tenant Portal Solution of the Year" by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout companies, products, and services around the globe. This is the third consecutive year RentRedi has earned this prestigious distinction.

Coming on the heels of ranking No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list , RentRedi is once again being recognized for its efforts to simplify the renting process for both landlords and renters by providing a central location to facilitate listings, tenant screening, lease signing, rent payments, and maintenance coordination processes. The all-in-one app provides the ultimate convenience to landlords, who can manage rentals from anywhere on mobile devices, and pass that convenience on to their tenants by allowing them to digitally pay rent and perform other tasks in seconds.

RentRedi's all-in-one app provides the convenience of performing rental tasks on-the-go to both landlords and tenants.

"RentRedi has always placed customers at the center of our innovation," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "Relying on reviews and feedback from both sides of the rental process has informed our product development and continuously drives the decision-making and trajectory of our company."

Although RentRedi caters to independent landlords, it was Initially conceived as a tenant app, and many features continue to be specifically designed with tenants in mind. For example, RentRedi offers a Credit Boost feature that enables tenants (or their landlords) to report on-time payments to all three credit bureaus so that they can boost their credit scores. RentRedi also offers tenants the option to set up automatic payments to avoid late or missed rent payments.

Tenants can also purchase renters insurance through the app, and RentRedi provides landlords with the unique ability to offer tenants special perks and discounts to hundreds of local and national companies from groceries and home decor to storage and pet insurance.

"When innovating, our goal really is to make the renting process simple for all parties involved," added Barone. "Many of our features help landlords and tenants forge positive relationships, or improve existing ones, by making processes more convenient and easier to navigate. We also prioritize security to reduce the risks involved for both sides."

During the tenant screening phase, RentRedi offers an income and asset verification process to ensure sensitive information, such as bank statements and pay stubs, are kept private. The platform has also built in advanced security features which include the ability to make secure rent payments via mobile devices. Additionally, tenants can E-Sign leases on their phone, receive in-app landlord notifications, submit maintenance requests, and pre-qualify and apply for rentals.

"RentRedi provides robust applications for both landlords and tenants all in one platform, reducing the need to use spreadsheets or purchase overpriced software platforms that are typically geared towards only helping landlords manage their properties," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "RentRedi is centered around the customer experience, and it strives to make the rental process easier and more pleasant for both landlords and tenants. Congratulations to RentRedi for being our 'Tenant Portal Solution of the Year' as they help both landlords and their tenants to have a more unified and streamlined experience."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

