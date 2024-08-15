(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July 2024, China's struggled with a slump, weak consumer spending, and rising unemployment, challenging Beijing. Stronger fiscal measures are crucial to meet growth targets.



Retail sales improved slightly, increasing by 2.7% compared to June's 2% rise. This modest growth shows ongoing consumer caution.



The property sector remains a critical concern, with falling by 10.2% year-on-year in the first seven months.



This decline slowed fixed-asset investment growth to 3.6%, down from 3.9% in the first half of the year. Credit demand weakened, with new yuan loans dropping to 260 billion yuan ($36 billion).



This figure fell short of the expected 450 billion yuan. Total social financing reached 770 billion yuan ($107 billion), largely driven by government bonds.







China's GDP growth in July was approximately 4%. This marks a decrease from the previous quarter's 4.7%, raising concerns about achieving the annual target of around 5%.



The unemployment rate climbed to 5.2%, marking the first increase since February. This indicates cooling economic momentum.

July 2024: China's Growth Target at Risk Amid Economic Pressures

China's central bank plans to implement new policies to stimulate growth. They focus on effective monetary policy adjustments and potential new measures.



The government allocated 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) in special treasury bonds. These funds support equipment upgrades and consumer goods programs.



However, slow fiscal policy implementation remains a concern. This is evident in the contraction of infrastructure investment growth to 4.9%.



The real estate sector's struggles pose risks to broader economic stability. Historically, it has driven China's growth.



Manufacturing shows resilience, with industrial outpu rising by 5.1%. However, global uncertainties and trade tensions cloud the export outlook.



Weak domestic demand continues to challenge recovery efforts. Government support remains crucial for sustainable growth.



Investment banks like JPMorgan and UBS maintain a cautious outlook on Chinese equities. They emphasize the need for substantial policy support.



Signs of economic reflation are necessary before adopting a more optimistic stance. Hedging against potential yuan depreciation is important. Interest rate differentials and uncertain export prospects contribute to this need.

Conclusion

China's economic landscape in July 2024 reflects significant challenges. While there are positive signs in manufacturing, structural issues in the property market hinder momentum. Weak domestic demand also plays a role.



The government's policy response will be crucial in determining whether China can meet its growth targets.



Stabilizing the economy in the coming months is essential. Analysts expect incremental policy support to continue.



Potential for further rate cuts and fiscal measures exists to stimulate demand and confidence.



Understanding these dynamics is vital. China's economic health influences global markets and trade.



The country's ability to navigate these challenges will have far-reaching implications. International economic stability and growth depend on China's success.

