Free Testing Project Iron Range Launched In Ukraine For Arms Manufacturers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Iron Range project has been launched in Ukraine, allowing manufacturers of weapons and military equipment to test samples at the design stage free of charge.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Strategic Industries , which developed the project jointly with the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of Ukraine.

"The Iron Range provides Ukrainian manufacturers with access to the process of rapid professional testing and testing, as well as product evaluation by a military research institute," the statement said.

It is noted that within the framework of this project, manufacturers will have access to testing sites equipped with the necessary equipment for various types of military weapons and equipment.

A wide range of additional services is also provided: test methodology, professional expertise; support during testing/trials, consultations/feedback from the military.

According to Deputy Minister of Defence Ivan Havryliuk, participation in the project will allow manufacturers of weapons and equipment to significantly reduce the time required to test and bring their products to the standards required for real combat operations.

The ministry clarified that the test site is creating the conditions necessary for testing a sample of weapons and military equipment. Specialised units of the General Staff and the Ministry of Strategic Industry provide support to the manufacturer during the tests.

In the course of testing, the manufacturer receives methodological recommendations and a conclusion from the General Staff , on the basis of which it can refine its development.

One manufacturer has the right to use the service more than once during the product development process.

As reported, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved about 20 models of armoured combat vehicles based on the MRAP principle since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion.

The photo is illustrative