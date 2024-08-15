Second Kuwaiti Relief Planeload Leaves To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The second relief plane took off, Thursday, as part of the Kuwaiti humanitarian air-bridge heading to Sudan International Airport, carrying 27 tons of food and medical supplies and an ambulance, organized by Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR).

Chairman Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saleh told KUNA prior to takeoff that this initiative comes as part of a campaign to provide aid to the Sudanese people, launched by KSR, in cooperation with eight Kuwaiti charitable societies, and in line with directives of Kuwait's leadership to alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs resulting from the floods that hit northern Sudan, in conjunction with the ongoing internal conflicts. (end)

