Charity's New Offering Reveals The Value Of“Knuckling Down”

Award-winning youth empowerment and social mobility charity Urban Synergy believes that self-esteem grows when you see people like yourself enjoying success in education and work.

Stefan Harriot, who came through the Urban Synergy Mentoring Programme is Co-Chair of its Youth Council.

He spoke to 120 year 9 (age 13/14) students at Addey & Stanhope Secondary School last month to launch the charity's first“Success Looks Like US” Career Assemblies.

Stefan told students about his journey from a local Lewisham school to the world of work. He overcame challenges at secondary school during his GCSEs to focus and“knuckle down” to A levels in the sixth form.

With the help of a mentor from Urban Synergy, Stefan secured an apprenticeship as a Data Analyst apprentice at the London Stock Exchange. Last year he became a Market Risk Analyst.

Stefan emphasised the importance of extracurricular activities for work life balance.

Teacher and student feedback included:

Students :

“I liked how it was informative and showed how improvements can be made at any time.”

“It covered all the information that a Year 9 would need to know about the options for their career.”

“One thing I liked about the assembly is how his life is linked to ours.”

Teachers:

“Thanks for the very inspirational and powerful assembly this morning.”

About Urban Synergy

Urban Synergy is an award-winning youth empowerment charity. Since being founded in 2007, it has helped over 30,000 young people aged between 9 and 24 to reach their potential.

The charity's approach focuses on early support, to build confidence and show young people what is possible. Urban Synergy connects them with role models who are aspirational but relatable, industry leading companies and mentors.

The charity works collaboratively with valued partners to empower young people to write their own futures and create an equitable world. This is done through an understanding that every young person, their circumstances, and their dreams are unique, so we tailor school programmes, mentoring and work experience to enable them to fulfill their ambitions. Find out more on the websit .