WHO Warns Of Expanding Monkeypox Outbreak

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of monkeypox a“Public Health Emergency of International Concern” and added that a new strain of the virus is spreading.

Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of WHO, expressed concern on Wednesday, August 14, about the potential for further spread of the virus in Africa and beyond.

He highlighted that the total number of cases and deaths related to monkeypox has been increasing compared to the previous year. This year alone, over 14,000 cases have been identified in Congo, leading to 524 deaths.

International health organizations monitoring the spread of monkeypox have also warned about the disease's emergence in East and Central Africa.

This decision follows the declaration of a public health emergency by the African Union's health committee in response to the monkeypox outbreak in several countries on the continent, including the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Monkeypox, also known as“Mpox,” is an infectious disease transmitted from animals to humans through contact, kissing, or sexual relations and can also spread via contaminated items such as bedding, clothing, and needles.

Previously, the WHO had already declared monkeypox a“Global Health Emergency.”

The escalation of monkeypox to a global health emergency underscores the urgent need for international collaboration and vigilance. As the virus continues to spread, especially in vulnerable regions, coordinated efforts are crucial to control its impact and prevent further outbreaks.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram