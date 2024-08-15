Unique Entertaining Experience At Bay La Sun

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) KAEC – Asdaf News:

Approximately ninety kilometers from Jeddah, the Bay La Sun neighborhood of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) provides both tourists and locals with various recreational and entertainment options with its amenities and services. It offers a variety of activities that fit different age groups.

With its beautiful waters, silky beaches, and breathtaking views of the Red Sea coast, the beach is an essential part of the modern lifestyle in Bay La Sun. This is a great place to visit to relax, swim, and lounge while watching gorgeous sunsets. Excitement is increased by boat rides, bike pathways, strolling walks, and different water activities.

Reaching more than fifty-five thousand square meters, Juman Park is situated above the breathtaking water canal in Bay La Sun. Nature lovers can take advantage of this large park's peaceful surroundings and green grounds. The park offers amenities and events that allow guests-especially families-a special kind of fun.

It has tennis, golf, and volleyball courts, a track for bike enthusiasts, a water play area, climbing and jumping areas for kids, and fitness equipment. The park also has cafes, a theater that hosts events and art exhibits, and a promenade where people can stroll through lush vegetation.