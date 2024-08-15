Shenzhen's Futian Encourages Public Attention And Engagement In Urban Wildlife Conservation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A gigantic yet gentle Bryde's whale encounters a massive ship in coastal waters; Chinese pond herons and common moorhens extend the natural cycle of life in a lotus pond in a park; and fish swim freely while gulls soar alongside egrets in Shenzhen Bay... On August 15, China's second National Ecology Day, Shenzhen's Futian District hosted the event "Vibrant Life in the Beautiful Futian: Wild City Residents: A Shenzhen Story Fans' Expedition in Futian 2024," guiding citizens to peek at the everyday lives of the wild animals living in the city.



Wild City Residents: A Shenzhen Story is an ecology-themed documentary co-produced by the Futian District Convergence Media and Cybersecurity Information Center and a renowned documentary producer from Shenzhen. The documentary series offers viewers a glimpse into the reproduction and life stories of over 20,000 wild animal populations across more than 1,000 parks in Shenzhen, touching audiences' hearts with its portrayal of the harmonious and intricate relationship between humanity and nature.

Deng Kangyan, the acclaimed documentary producer behind the series, described Wild City Residents: A Shenzhen Story as a "billboard" crafted by the countless species living in Shenzhen, inspiring viewers to reflect more deeply on the enduring theme of sustainable development between humanity and nature.

In Shenzhen, the green development philosophy is being woven into the fabric of urban development, paving the way for a sustainable future. The poetic dwelling of "wild city residents" in Shenzhen epitomizes the city's commitment to green development. This megacity is home to over 20,000 species in bays, mountains, lakes, and parks, alongside its human residents. Of these species, more than 140 are under special state protection.

Shenzhen has been an innovator in advancing ecological civilization. Earlier this year, the completion of the Meilin Mountain-Yinhu Mountain Ecological Corridor (Kunpeng Trial No. 1 Bridge) captured widespread attention. The bridge not only connects the greenways in Yinhu Mountain and Meilin Mountain but also serves as a vital corridor for wildlife migration.

According to officials from the Futian Management Bureau of the Ecology and Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, the Kunpeng Trial No. 1 Bridge integrates a pedestrian path with an ecological corridor designed to protect wildlife. It is part of Shenzhen's "Mountain-Sea Vistas" initiative and the "Five Parks Link" project, which connects Meilin Mountain Park, Yinhu Mountain Park, Bijia Mountain Park, Central Park, and Lianhua Mountain Park. Through efforts such as the "landscape humidifying system" and habitat replication, the largest ecological isolation zone in Shenzhen's Central Mountains has been successfully "re-bridged".

Data from the Urban Administration and Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Futian District reveals that since the beginning of this year, wildlife cameras have captured over 240 crossings of the corridor bridge by wild animals, including leopard cats and wild boars. Additionally, red-bellied tree squirrels and maritime striped squirrels, long separated on opposite sides of Bijia Mountain and Lianhua Mountain, have finally been able to "reunite."

As Shenzhen's eco-environment continues to improve, Futian District receives black-faced spoonbills for wintering every year. The district has also seen the reappearance of other species under special state protection and rare species, including the small Indian civet, Eurasian otter, leopard cat, yellow-breasted bunting, Chinese spot-billed duck, and Malayan night heron, as well as the cycad population in the Xianhu Lake.

Source: The Futian District Convergence Media and Cybersecurity Information Center

