1951 -- Poet Fahad Al-Askr passed away at age 38. Al-Askr was known for his patriotic poems and calls for national unity. He was the first to participate in competitions abroad and had won a BBC Arabic event in 1944 with a poem about a soldier in the battlefield.

1961 -- The Arab League decided to dispatch to maintain security in the State of Kuwait in aftermath of British forces' pullout from the country. The troops started arriving in Kuwait on September 10, 1961 and deployed until complete withdrawal on February 20, 1963.

1979 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law approving two international conventions regarding traffic and roads' signs.

1987 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming the higher council for education.

1990 -- GCC ministers of information decided at an extraordinary session held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to halt media cooperation with Iraq, in addition to broadcasting a daily TV bulletin by the State of Kuwait and aired in all of the TV stations of the GCC memer countries.

1992 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming the National Commission for Prisoners' Affairs and the Missing. The Commission was chaired by Sheikh Salem Sabah Al-Sabah.

1998 -- Kuwaiti javelin athlete, Ali Mohammad Al-Kandari, won the gold medal in in the world Paralympic tournament held in UK.

1999 -- State of Kuwait took delivery of four French patrol boats at a cost of USD 250 million, part of a project aimed at securing territorial waters.

2009 -- Fifty-six women and a child perished in a fire that gutted a tent setup for social events in Al-Jahraa. A 23-year-old woman was sentenced to death for setting the tent ablaze.

2012 -- State of Kuwait Government submit to the constitutional court a request to consider as unconstitutional the first and second provisions of Law 42/2006 on re-setting number of electoral constituencies.

2013 -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sumait, a renowned Kuwait philanthropist, passed away at age 65. Al-Sumait focused his charitable work in Africa and found the Direct Aid Society, the largest organization for philanthropy in Africa. Over seven million individuals converted to Islam due to his efforts.

2017 -- The Ministry of Health inaugurated a laboratory for marrow transplant and cancer in the Al-Sabah medical district.

2017 -- Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center won an internationally acclaimed award as one of the best ventures.

2018 -- The Internatioal Olympic Committee decided to lift suspension of the Kuwaiti sports temporarily until completion of a roadmap aimed at permanently lifting the ban, which began on October 27, 2015.

2018 -- Skipper Khalifa Al-Rashed passed away at age 85. He was known for his efforts to safe keep and maintain the history of Kuwait's sea heritage.

2020 -- The Kuwaiti Premier League resumed competitions after a five-month halt due to coronavirus.

Kuwaiti shooter Mansour Al-Rashidi won gold in the skeet event held within the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkiye.