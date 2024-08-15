Over 500 Ukrainian Soldiers Complete Rehabilitation In Latvia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 500 Ukrainian have already undergone medical rehabilitation in Latvia.

This was reported by the Latvian of , Ukrinform learned.

It is noted that on Wednesday, the head of the Latvian Ministry of Health, Hosams Abu Meri and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia, Anatolii Kutsevol, visited the Jaunkemeri rehabilitation center, where they met with the Ukrainian soldiers. The and ambassador learned about medical rehabilitation programs and methods applied.

Abu Meri noted that, in general, more than 540 Ukrainian servicemen have already undergone rehabilitation in Latvia. This year, Jaunkemeri, which recently joined the rehabilitation program for Ukrainian soldiers, will host another 50 Ukrainian military requiring assistance.

The minister praised the professionalism of Latvian specialists in providing rehabilitation services to servicemen, stressing that Latvia will continue to support to Ukraine and monitor the ongoing developments, maintaining contact with the Ukrainian side.

Another shipment of humanitarian aid prepared in response to the request from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine will be sent this week. The batch includes antibiotics, syringes, injection needles, infusion systems, tourniquets, compression bandages, etc. The aid will be handed over to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, which will forward it to hospitals. Help to Ukrainians is provided by clinics in Riga and across Latvia, by the emergency medical service, and other institutions.

As reported, in early June, the Latvian government supported an increase in the quota for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel. Another EUR 184,000 was allocated to this end.