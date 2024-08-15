Danish, Maajid Win RSGC Fourball Golf Tournament

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Royal Spring Course (RSGC) declared the results for FourBall Best Ball Golf on Wednesday.

The tournament, played over five days on a knockout basis, featured 40 players and a total of 19 matches. The final took place on August 13.

Raja Danish Amaan and Maajid Khan were adjudged victorious of the RSGC Four Ball Best Ball Golf Tournament.

Raja Danish Amaan and Maajid Khan stood out with their excellent performance and strong focus, earning a well-deserved win. Danish Ayoub Khan and Shafat Sultan were declared runners-up, for their impressive performance.

Secretary of RSGC, Mufti M. Farid Ud congratulated the players on their amazing win. He said their hard work, dedication and sportsmanship have been impressive.

