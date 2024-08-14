عربي


Ministry Of Higher Education Opens Registration For External Missions

8/14/2024 7:23:46 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Higher Education opened enrollment on the external missions plan for holders of the English high school certificate and the International Baccalaureate Certificate (IB/DP).
Registration for the academic year 2024/2025 on the website of the Ministry starts at 6:00 pm. tomorrow, Thursday, until 12:00 pm., Saturday, August 17, according to a statement posted to the Ministry's X tab



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

