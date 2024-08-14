(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 4.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

8.09%

during the forecast period. High adoption of and tablets globally

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increased proliferation of IoT. However,

cloning concerns in fpga design

poses a challenge. Key market players include Achronix Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., GlobalSpec LLC, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta SAS, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, QuickLogic Corp., Siemens AG, Silicon Creations, SoftBank Group Corp., and Synopsys Inc.. Continue Reading







Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4438.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries China, South Korea, US, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., GlobalSpec LLC, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta SAS, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, QuickLogic Corp., Siemens AG, Silicon Creations, SoftBank Group Corp., and Synopsys Inc.

Market Driver

The Internet of Things (IoT) market encompasses a vast array of applications, from smart consumer electronics to wearables and automobiles. For individuals, IoT brings the advantage of affordable and efficient devices to streamline daily tasks. For businesses, it offers optimization in automation processes, inventory management, energy efficiency, security, and energy conservation. With over 8.5 billion active IoT devices in 2020 and an expected growth to 25 billion by 2030, designers face challenges such as power efficiency, incompatible interfaces, and accommodating future devices' performance requirements. FPGAs, with their re-programmability and low power consumption, offer a solution to these challenges, making them a valuable asset in the IoT market's growth during the forecast period.



The FPGA market is experiencing significant growth due to its application in various industries. In aerospace and defense, FPGAs are used for real-time data processing and hardware acceleration. In consumer electronics, FPGAs power emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in devices. The IoT sector leverages FPGAs for data processing and network processing, especially in telecom segments. Automotive applications, including driver safety and autonomous driving, are adopting FPGAs for infotainment and cockpit systems. Cloud computing and big data analytics rely on FPGAs for hardware acceleration and faster data processing. 5G and specialized expertise are driving the demand for longer FPGA design cycles. The application categories span from telecom and high-performance computing to antifuse and integrated circuits. Semiconductor companies are investing in Configurable Logic Blocks and Programmable Interconnects to cater to diverse requirements. OEMs in sectors like Smart Cities and deep packet inspection are exploring FPGAs for their application-specific needs. FPGAs offer an alternative to PROM, ASIC, EEPROM, SRAM, Flash, and EPROM, with the added benefit of NRE cost savings. The FPGA market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.



Market

Challenges



FPGA market growth may be challenged due to the ease of imitation of FPGA designs, leading manufacturers to implement Physical Unclonable Functions (PUFs) since 2002. PUFs, which create unique outputs added to chips in a semi-randomized manner, provide effective protection against design theft. Altera's Stratix chips offer side-channel attack protection, while Xilinx's Device DNA embeds unique device numbers. JTAG disabling systems and CRC prevent tampering and boot code protection are additional measures. Effective deployment relies on using the correct device configuration at the right time in the development process. These defensive measures, while beneficial, could pose a threat to the global FPGA market growth during the forecast period. The

FPGA market is thriving in the semiconductor industry, offering configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects as alternatives to traditional Integrated Circuits (ICs) like PROM, ASIC, EEPROM, SRAM, Flash, and EPROM. FPGAs provide OEMs with the flexibility to create custom logic functions for various applications, including smart cities, deep packet inspection, network processing, security, and more. With continuous evolution, FPGAs offer lower power consumption and high compute density, making them suitable for wearables, handheld devices, mobile applications, cloud service providers, and more. Mid-range FPGAs are particularly popular in the telecom sector, while flash-based FPGAs cater to digital signal processing and data processing applications. FPGA architecture's programmable and reprogrammable nature allows for customization of logic gates and flip-flops, benefiting telecoms, data processing centers, automotive, and other industries. With a lower turnaround time and the ability to adapt to new requirements, FPGAs are essential in today's rapidly changing business landscape, enabling remote work, online learning, telemedicine, and more.

Segment Overview



This field-programmable gate array (fpga) market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 High-end FPGA

1.2 Mid-end FPGA 1.3 Low-end FPGA



2.1 Telecommunication

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Consumer electronics 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 High-end FPGA-

The FPGA market experienced steady growth in 2020, driven by increasing demand for customized solutions in various industries. Companies are integrating FPGAs into their products to enhance functionality and flexibility. The automotive, telecommunications, and defense sectors are significant contributors to the market's growth. FPGA vendors continue to innovate, offering advanced features and integrating AI and machine learning capabilities into their products. The market is expected to continue expanding due to these trends and the ongoing digital transformation across industries.

Research Analysis

The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market refers to the business sector focused on designing, manufacturing, and selling FPGAs. An FPGA is a type of digital integrated circuit that utilizes configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects to create custom logic functions. Unlike Programmable Read-Only Memories (PROM), Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), or Electronically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memories (EEPROM), FPGAs are programmable and reprogrammable, making them ideal for various applications. FPGAs are widely used in deep packet inspection, network processing, security, and digital signal processing for sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, military, and consumer electronics. Their high compute density, low power consumption, and customizable nature make them suitable for wearables, handheld devices, mobile applications, cloud service providers, and data processing applications. FPGAs consist of programmable logic elements, including logic gates and flip-flops, which can be configured to perform a wide range of logic functions.

Market Research Overview

The Fpga market is a dynamic segment of the semiconductor industry that offers configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects, making it a versatile solution for various applications. FPGAs are digital integrated circuits that are programmable and reprogrammable, allowing for customizable logic functions and digital signal processing. They are used in data processing applications across multiple industries, including telecom, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies. FPGAs offer several advantages, such as low power consumption, high compute density, and shorter design cycles, making them ideal for applications in smart cities, wearables, handheld devices, mobile applications, cloud service providers, and more. The telecom sector is a significant application category for FPGAs, with use cases including deep packet inspection, network processing, and security. FPGAs come in different types, such as mid-range FPGAs and flash-based FPGAs, each catering to specific application requirements. The continuous evolution of FPGA architecture and the emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, are driving the growth of the Fpga market. FPGAs are used in various applications, including telecoms, data processing centers, autonomous driving, infotainment, and cockpit applications, among others. The Fpga market also caters to the needs of OEMs and offers specialized expertise for longer design cycles and application-specific requirements. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for high-performance computing, big data analytics, hardware acceleration, and 5G technologies.

