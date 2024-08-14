Indian PM Plans To Visit Ukraine Next Week - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Indian Prime Narendra Modi intends to visit Poland and Ukraine on 21-23 August to promote dialogue and amid the war unleashed by Russia.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Economic Times .

It is noted that this will be the first visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Warsaw in more than four decades - despite the fact that Poland is the country's largest trade and partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

From Warsaw, Modi is expected to to Kyiv for a half-day visit.

India 's Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor recently visited the Ukrainian capital to discuss various 'contours of the planned visit' of Narendra Modi.

At the end of July, Ukrinform reported that the Indian prime minister plans to visit Ukraine in August, for the first time since the war.

Photo: Yorgos Karahalis/Bloomberg