Jordan Condemns Israeli Occupation Legitimizing Of Settlements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Jordan condemned Wednesday the Israeli expanding and legitimizing of settlements nearby Bethlehem, which are listed as World Heritage Sites in Danger by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Jordan's Foreign spokesman Sufyan Qudah said in a press that his country refuses and denounces these Israeli occupation moves that violate all rules of international law, United Nations Security Council, UNESCO and international references.

He assured that Jordan views these measures as a flagrant challenge and a grave violation of international law and UN resolutions, foremost of which UNSC resolution 2334 and the Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property.

He warned that these measures perpetuate the occupation and undermine all chances of achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which meets the rights of the Palestinian people to establish a sovereign state on the borders of June fourth 1967 with occupied Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed the need for the Israeli occupation to comply with its responsibilities to international law and to cease its plans at seizing and displacing Palestinian lands and property.

Qudah renewed his call on the international community to take immediate and effective action to stop the occupation's illegal measures, assuring that such measures that coincide with the war on the Gaza Strip push towards further escalation for which the Israeli occupation bears full responsibility. (end)

