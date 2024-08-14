Monkee's Of Dothan Celebrates August 16 Grand Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newest upscale ladies clothing boutique in Dothan, AL anticipates trunk shows by Smith & Co. And Tipsy Threads on August 16 and 17.

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Monkee's, known for customer service and vibrant clothing, enters the Dothan community by new store owner, Jamie Cox. The new store will be at 2620 Montgomery Highway, suite 6, and will be open Monday-Friday 10a.m. - 6p.m. and Saturday from 10a.m.-4p.m.

The store embodies the Monkee's brand, specifically having a modern, fun and bright twist on traditional design.

Jamie has always loved clothes and fashion and finds when she discovers a great boutique, it makes her feel like somewhere she belongs, which is what inspired her to open a Monkee's.

"That is one of the things Monkee's is known for, their homey, cozy vibe. With the support that Monkee's offered in helping to get my business up and running, it was the perfect route for me to follow my dreams," said Cox.

Monkee's of Dothan will carry many well-known "Monkee's brands" including Jamie's favorites; Farm Rio and Paige Denim.

"I love (Farm Rio's) fun and playful prints and whenever I wear any of their pieces it always makes me feel fabulous and I love my jeans! Paige is one of the best premium denim lines since premium denim became a thing, and for good reason. They are tried and true!"

With some of Monkee's favorite lines, and a weekend of events, Jamie is excited to invite the community to her Grand Opening.

"We have a full Grand Opening weekend planned! On Thursday, we are hosting a small friends and family gathering before our ribbon cutting on Friday morning. We will have champagne, wine, mimosas, and snacks for our customers to enjoy and free swag bags (a select few will have surprise gift cards hidden inside!) with purchases all weekend. Also, we are doing several giveaways that will include gift cards, jewelry, and other items," said Cox.

Jamie has worked hard to curate a collection of clothing, shoes and accessories that appeal to women of all age groups and personal styles. Monkee's will be a location in Dothan where grandmothers, mothers and daughters can all shop together in one location.

"This is a dream of mine and to see it come to fruition is surreal," said Cox.

For more information about Monkee's Boutique Franchising and the grand opening event, please visit

monkeesofdothan and follow @monkeesofdothan on Instagram.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising, LLC