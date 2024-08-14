Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Cutting Drywall/Sheetrock (MBQ-513)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool to help produce straight, accurate, and clean cuts on drywall/sheetrock," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z SHEET ROCK. My design eliminates the need to make freehand cuts with a utility knife, and it helps prevent inaccurate cuts on drywall sheets."

The invention provides an effective tool for cutting drywall/sheetrock. In doing so, it allows the user to make clean, accurate cuts in sheetrock quickly. As a result, it helps prevent mistakes that could lead to wasted material and poor work quality. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional drywall installers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-513, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

