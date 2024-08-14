Insight One Solutions Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diane Black Named CEO of I Property Claims

- Steve StallardFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas-based Insight One Solutions , LLC has promoted Diane Black to Chief Executive Officer of I Property Claims, one of the family of companies that make up Insight One's end-to-end solutions for the mortgage services industry. The announcement was made by Steve Stallard, Principal of the Insight One Family.IPC, based in Jacksonville, FL, provides hazard insurance recovery services for all damaged pre- and post-foreclosure and bank-owned properties. This service to the mortgage service industry offers enhanced recovery of insurance claims through highly managed process of reviews, complex documentation filings, oversight of 3rd party work, and legal support for claim escalation. Black will also maintain her current position of General Counsel for Insight One.“Diane's history of strong leadership and exceptional proficiencies of insurance, real estate and corporate law made her an obvious choice to take on this role,” Stallard said.“As our family of companies is poised to make big strides in the coming year due to new strategic alliances and new customer work agreements, Diane will play a key role in moving our entire group of companies forward.” The Insight One Family of Companies also includes MSI , a multifaceted preservation and repair company based in Fort Worth, and Williams & Williams , one of the nation's oldest and leading real estate auction companies.Black spent 20 years as a professional liability defense litigator before joining Insight One and is excited to help her clients navigate best practices and maximize claim accounts. She is a native of Chicago and more recently Tulsa, where she resides with her husband Matt and their two sons.###

