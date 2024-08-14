Moph Closes Private Health Services Agency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public has closed a private health services agency for employing and allowing eight healthcare practitioners to operate in violation of the laws and regulations governing the healthcare sector in the country.

The Ministry's investigation revealed that five nurses and three physiotherapists were engaged in activities that violated the law.

The violations included practising without the necessary professional licenses, working for unauthorised employers, and performing tasks beyond the scope of their approved licenses-each of which constitutes a clear breach of the regulations governing allied health professions and the laws specific to healthcare institutions in the country.

The professional licenses of the offending healthcare practitioners have been suspended, and all necessary legal actions against both the agency and the practitioners involved are being coordinated with the relevant authorities.











