For the 3rd Time, Retire SMART Makes the 5000, at No. 2175 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 284 Percent

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that Retire SMART ranks No. 2175 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are honored and blessed to be recognized three years in a row,” said Retire SMART founder and president David Brooks.“This is a tribute to the entire team at Retire SMART, including my wife, Melissa, without whose hard work and support this never would have happened.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“Many of our systems and strategies are sophisticated,” said Brooks of Retire SMART,“but it still boils down to doing the right thing at the right time for the right reason. We bring that commitment to every relationship with every family we serve, and it seems to be working.”Indeed, it is. Brooks had been a retirement advisor for nearly two decades in Florida when he moved to Omaha in 2017 and started independent financial planning firm Retire SMART from scratch. What began as Brooks and his receptionist is now a team of about three-dozen people serving more than 800 households in 22 states.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.Furthermore, companies on the 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000 lists were ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 and 2019 to 2022, respectively. The full 2022 and 2023 Inc. 5000 lists were published in August 2022 and 2023, respectively. SMART Wealth paid Inc. Magazine a non-refundable processing fee each year to be considered for inclusion on the Inc 5000 list.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit .SMART Wealth, LLC is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and an affiliate of Retire Smart. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. Information about SMART Wealth, LLC can be found by visiting and searching by the adviser's name. This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives. All investments are subject to risk including the potential loss of principal. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions.

