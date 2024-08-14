Myworks Brings The First Native Quickbooks Desktop Integration To Shopify

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Leonard, MyWorks Founder UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading ecommerce integrations developer, MyWorks , brings more functionality to Shopify with the launch of its new QuickBooks Desktop sync. Now users can manage ecommerce accounting tasks from within their site dashboard, making store management more efficient. The powerful two-way sync automatically pushes data from Shopify to QuickBooks and vice versa.The new release marks a significant breakthrough for ecommerce stores. While QuickBooks Desktop syncs have been available for some time, none have offered such a robust solution. MyWorks is the only QuickBooks Desktop integration native to the Shopify ecosystem. The deep connection with the ecommerce platform means higher customization capabilities compared to other solutions.Alternative tools have proven unreliable, with users complaining about glitches. Buggy integrations frequently lead to discrepancies between Shopify and Quickbooks and support isn't always on hand to resolve the issue. Running an ecommerce store then becomes more challenging instead of easier - teams must be constantly on the lookout for potential issues with orders, tax payments, and stock levels.MyWorks addresses all these challenges by offering a comprehensive and reliable sync. Shopify store owners can now benefit from:MyWorks addresses all these challenges by offering a comprehensive and reliable sync. Shopify store owners can now benefit from:● Simple setup within minutes● Cross-platform data consistency through real-time syncing● Option to manually push and pull data● A choice of what data to share and when● User-friendly interface, suitable for beginners● Affordable pricing with no hidden fees● 24/7 support from an expert teamMyWorks is no stranger to online store owners' needs. The team already has more than 10 years of experience in ecommerce accounting, having launched their first award-winning WooCommerce sync back in 2016. Seeing the need for more reliable solutions elsewhere, they released their Shopify QuickBooks integration. This new sync has already become one of the most highly-rated apps on Shopify in just six months.Now MyWorks has thousands of loyal customers worldwide and syncs 9 million orders every month. Despite the high volume of data transfers, they continue to provide a reliable service. Users consistently give MyWorks a 5-star review across all the major rating platforms.CEO and founder, Peter Leonard says they owe their success to their focus on ecommerce businesses.“At MyWorks, we put our customers first in everything we do. Listening to their feedback has shaped how we build our products and we've been incorporating that into our new QuickBooks Desktop and Shopify sync. We aim to empower Shopify store owners with a reliable and flexible accounting integration, backed by the excellent support and stability we're known for.”The QuickBooks Desktop sync is available now on the Shopify app marketplace and the MyWorks website . There's a choice of four plans with the option for a 14-day free trial.Interested or have any questions? You're welcome to book a free personalized demo or contact the MyWorks team.

